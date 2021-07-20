PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in final T20I today

PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in final T20I today
MANCHESTER – Pakistan and England will face off in third and final T-20 at Old Trafford today.

The match will start at 10:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Both England and Pakistan have played a very entertaining brand of cricket in the first two games of the T20I series and much of the same can be expected in the decider.

After losing the first match to Pakistan, England managed to make a fantastic comeback into the series with a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I in Leeds.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking for an improved performance, especially from his bowlers who have leaked 200 or more runs in both the games so far.

Squads

Pakistan (probable): 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Sohaib Maqsood, 5 Mohammad Hafeez, 6 Azam Khan, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

England (probable): 1 Jason Roy/Jonny Bairstow, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Eoin Morgan (capt), 7 Lewis Gregory/Tom Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid/Matt Parkinson, 11 Saqib Mahmood

