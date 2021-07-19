Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen's 'Talking to the moon' video goes viral

Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with her pawri video and now after getting thrust into the limelight, the fans keep tabs on her every move.

This time around, the social media sensation left her massive fan following mesmerized by her last viral video that is spreading like wildfire.

Turning to her Instagram, Mobeen posted an adorable video where her version of “Talking To Moon” is loved by everyone.

"Talking to the moon! ", she captioned.

From her famous Pawri video to socialising with the industry's bigwigs, Dananeer has left the fans gushing over her latest video.

Earlier, a viral video of Hania and Dananeer has taken the Internet by storm where Dananeer is sitting on the Dilruba star's lap and is being forcefully fed by her while the 'Pawri' girl pouts and eats.