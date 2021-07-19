US envoy for Afghanistan in Pakistan to discuss peace process: reports

ISLAMABAD – US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Islamabad to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials, according to media reports.

In his meetings with Pakistan’s political and military leadership, Zalmay would discuss with them the prospects of reconciliation in Afghanistan besides other matters.

The visit comes a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban concluded a two-day negotiation in the Qatari capital of Doha. They failed to agree on a short-term ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the release of prisoners.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.