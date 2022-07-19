Ayeza Khan shares adorable note as Imran Abbas reaches 7 million followers on Instagram
KARACHI – Ayeza Khan and Imran Abbas have always been considered favourite on-screen duo in the entertainment industry because of their unmatched chemistry.
They have appeared in multiple dramas as a couple, including Koi Chand Rakh, Dharkan and Mohabbt Tumse Nafrat Hai.
Ayeza Khan, who is most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 11 million followers, has congratulated Imran Abbas for reaching the seven million mark on the social media platform.
The Meray Pass Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram story to congratulate him. “It’s all due to my prayers,” she wrote while recalling that Abbas had helped her in creating her Instagram account years back.
In response, Imran Abbas thanked her and expressed proud that the Instagram account of Pakistan’s most followed celebrity was made by him.
