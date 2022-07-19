Hiran Mani speaks up against unnecessary trolling over wardrobe choices 

Hiran Mani speaks up against unnecessary trolling over wardrobe choices 
Source: Hira Mani (Instgram)
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and details about her upcoming projects. 

Besides receiving praise from her followers and fellow celebrities, she has also been in the line of firing due to her wardrobe choices. 

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor usually remains unresponsive to online trolling over bold dressing. However this time around, Hira Mani has shared her two cents in this regard. 

Taking to Instagram story, she shared her two photos and captioned them as: “I Dress Myself, Not To Impress, But For Comfort, And For Style”.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.

Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video 06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and ...

