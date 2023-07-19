12 killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

At least a dozen people lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Initial reports suggest that the unfortunate incident occurred near Peshawar Road, Golra Morr in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, as the city experienced over 200mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
The collapsed wall was said to be 100ft long and over 11 ft in height, and labors were residing in a makeshift camp mounted next to it.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway and bodies are being removed from the site.
Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in twin cities, and disrupted the power system, tripping dozens of feeders, and low-lying areas are inundated.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|371.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.51
|745.51
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.49
|35.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.68
|913.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.07
|61.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.48
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.65
|27.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.2
|728.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|211
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.34
|324.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
