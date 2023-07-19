12 killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

At least a dozen people lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Initial reports suggest that the unfortunate incident occurred near Peshawar Road, Golra Morr in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, as the city experienced over 200mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

The collapsed wall was said to be 100ft long and over 11 ft in height, and labors were residing in a makeshift camp mounted next to it.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway and bodies are being removed from the site.

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in twin cities, and disrupted the power system, tripping dozens of feeders, and low-lying areas are inundated.

More to follow…