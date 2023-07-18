Search

LifestyleViral

From Islamabad to London: Arshad Chaiwala to open café in UK

Web Desk 04:50 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
From Islamabad to London: Arshad Chaiwala to open café in UK

Pakistan’s most famous Chaiwala who became an international Chai sensation, Arshad Khan, has aced the global chaye scene and is gearing up to open of his iconic café in London.

Khan’s brand Café Chaiwala has formally opened its doors to customers on East London’s 229 Ilford Lane – an area full of Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis nationals. 

The huge billboard outside the café invites tea lovers into the café popularized by the Islamabad street Chai-vendor-turned-celebrity. 

The brand has been brought exclusively to London by three investor brothers —Bahadar, Nadir, and Akbar Durrani — who planning to open several “Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan” franchises across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. 

But who is Arshad Khan? For those who have the faintest memory, some seven years ago, Khan was a desolate teenager selling Chai at an Islamabad roadside stall (Dhabba). Khan was around 12 years old — receiving no proper education — when he started working to support himself and his family of 17.

 The tea seller was 16 back in October 2016 when Pakistani photographer, Javeria Ali, captured his striking features and ocean blue that shot him to fame overnight. When his picture went viral, Khan didn’t have access to a phone. He found out that he had become a sensation when people swamped his Dhabba to take pictures with him. 

In an interview, Akbar Durrani revealed that he plans to open up 50 franchises in the United Kingdom.

 “Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan has gone international and London being capital of the world is the beginning. We are planning to make this an international brand. We opened the first outlet in London after a lot of market research and business planning.” 

Boasting traditional and cultural Pakistani elements, from truck art and a hand decorated Vespa, desi paintings on the wall and the interior that is modern and Dhabba at the same time, Café Chaiwala is the ultimate place for nostalgia.

Arshad, too, plans to visit London soon to meet his fans. He said, “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for London visit. Our first international Chai shop is now open on Ilford Lane and the response is massive already. With Durrani brothers, we 

decided to start from Ilford Lane due to the fact that it’s home to a large number of Pakistanis and Indians who love Chai. I will be in London soon in person.”

While Akbar travels internationally to focus on the family’s businesses, Nadir Durrani practically runs the Ilford Lane Chaiwala. 

He said, “We have demonstrated on the café’s front that this is the only authentic Chaiwala in Britain. Lots of people have been coming in and asking about Chaiwala Arshad Khan and whether this is the same person who had shot to fame while pouring Chai in an Islamabad market."

"We are selling in the UK everything that Chaiwala in Pakistan sells: traditional desi street food, several kinds of Pakistani teas including Karak Chai, Gurr Chai, Honey Malai Chai, Badami Chai, Kashmiri Chai, Doodh Patti, fresh in-house Chicken Tikka Paratha, fresh Malai Boti Paratha, fresh Afghani Paratha, special breakfast menu with fresh in house made Lahori Channay Paratha, Desi Omelette, Sujji Halwa, Papri Chaat, Samosa Chaat, Beef Paratha Roll and Malai Boti," he added.

Akbar revealed that they had agreed contract for international rights with Arshad Khan Chaiwala in 2021, but there has been a delay in finding a right place to suit the image and potential of the brand. 

He stated, “We have been into the food business for over 20 years and have enough expertise in scoping a business and having it at the right place. There is no place in London better than Ilford Lane, to start with, and that has already become a unique point for us as it’s in the centre of an Asian area. Literally, thousands of people will get to see the brand. We are 

planning to open nearly a dozen cafes across London and work has already begun in this respect.” 

The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mehwish Hayat shares candid moments from Wimbledon Open 2023

10:31 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Ainy Jaffri attends Barbie premiere in London

08:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

"Chinese Girl’s Adventures in Pakistan" screened in Islamabad

07:40 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Case registered as man flashes, masturbates in front of woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

12:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Abrar ul Haq apologises for performing in London after PTI exit

08:35 PM | 31 May, 2023

Abrarul Haq mobbed by PTI workers at London concert

09:39 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement to connect to ...

12:25 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: