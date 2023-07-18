From Islamabad to London: Arshad Chaiwala to open café in UK

Pakistan’s most famous Chaiwala who became an international Chai sensation, Arshad Khan, has aced the global chaye scene and is gearing up to open of his iconic café in London.

Khan’s brand Café Chaiwala has formally opened its doors to customers on East London’s 229 Ilford Lane – an area full of Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis nationals.

The huge billboard outside the café invites tea lovers into the café popularized by the Islamabad street Chai-vendor-turned-celebrity.

The brand has been brought exclusively to London by three investor brothers —Bahadar, Nadir, and Akbar Durrani — who planning to open several “Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan” franchises across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

But who is Arshad Khan? For those who have the faintest memory, some seven years ago, Khan was a desolate teenager selling Chai at an Islamabad roadside stall (Dhabba). Khan was around 12 years old — receiving no proper education — when he started working to support himself and his family of 17.

The tea seller was 16 back in October 2016 when Pakistani photographer, Javeria Ali, captured his striking features and ocean blue that shot him to fame overnight. When his picture went viral, Khan didn’t have access to a phone. He found out that he had become a sensation when people swamped his Dhabba to take pictures with him.

In an interview, Akbar Durrani revealed that he plans to open up 50 franchises in the United Kingdom.

“Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan has gone international and London being capital of the world is the beginning. We are planning to make this an international brand. We opened the first outlet in London after a lot of market research and business planning.”

Boasting traditional and cultural Pakistani elements, from truck art and a hand decorated Vespa, desi paintings on the wall and the interior that is modern and Dhabba at the same time, Café Chaiwala is the ultimate place for nostalgia.

Arshad, too, plans to visit London soon to meet his fans. He said, “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for London visit. Our first international Chai shop is now open on Ilford Lane and the response is massive already. With Durrani brothers, we

decided to start from Ilford Lane due to the fact that it’s home to a large number of Pakistanis and Indians who love Chai. I will be in London soon in person.”

While Akbar travels internationally to focus on the family’s businesses, Nadir Durrani practically runs the Ilford Lane Chaiwala.

He said, “We have demonstrated on the café’s front that this is the only authentic Chaiwala in Britain. Lots of people have been coming in and asking about Chaiwala Arshad Khan and whether this is the same person who had shot to fame while pouring Chai in an Islamabad market."

"We are selling in the UK everything that Chaiwala in Pakistan sells: traditional desi street food, several kinds of Pakistani teas including Karak Chai, Gurr Chai, Honey Malai Chai, Badami Chai, Kashmiri Chai, Doodh Patti, fresh in-house Chicken Tikka Paratha, fresh Malai Boti Paratha, fresh Afghani Paratha, special breakfast menu with fresh in house made Lahori Channay Paratha, Desi Omelette, Sujji Halwa, Papri Chaat, Samosa Chaat, Beef Paratha Roll and Malai Boti," he added.

Akbar revealed that they had agreed contract for international rights with Arshad Khan Chaiwala in 2021, but there has been a delay in finding a right place to suit the image and potential of the brand.

He stated, “We have been into the food business for over 20 years and have enough expertise in scoping a business and having it at the right place. There is no place in London better than Ilford Lane, to start with, and that has already become a unique point for us as it’s in the centre of an Asian area. Literally, thousands of people will get to see the brand. We are

planning to open nearly a dozen cafes across London and work has already begun in this respect.”