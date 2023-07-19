Here’s 'complete schedule' of Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE – The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 tournament will commence from August 30 as official schedule surfaced online on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf is yet to announce the schedule today as Pakistan would host this year’s tournament under a hybrid model.

The first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on August 30 while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Kandy city of the island nation.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule pic.twitter.com/PoW833PmX0 — Mahmood Idrees (@maidja) July 19, 2023

There will be break on September 1 before the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and Indian in Kandy on Sept 2.

The final will be played on September 17 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.