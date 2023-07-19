Search

Immigration

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

Web Desk 12:19 AM | 19 Jul, 2023
Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad International Airport will be outsourced by August 12 as formalities in this regard would be completed soon. 

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has told the stakeholders to finalize formalities so that the outsourcing can be done before the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent regime.

The development came during a meeting of the steering committee for assessing the progress of airport operations and sources say clear-cut instructions were passed to complete the necessary procedures for outsourcing the facility. 

An official announcement issued after the meeting said World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), the transaction adviser for the outsourcing, briefed the participants on the progress who agreed to fast-track airport's outsourcing to improve service delivery and to bring them at par with best industry practices.

During the meeting, the IFC also gave a presentation to the committee which also took decisions on the future roadmap of outsourcing the operations, Dawn news reported.

The government has been advocating the outsourcing of three major airports across the country at a time when a severe economic crisis is being faced by the nation.

The finance minister has already convened multiple meetings of the committee formed to engage foreign operators for outsourcing and soon Karachi and Lahore international airports would also be outsourced if the plans are executed.  

The outsourcing of three airports has been kicked off within the scope of a public-private partnership to engage private investors/airport operators through a competitive and transparent process. 

The investors and airport operators would be required to "run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential," an official statement added. 

In the meeting on Saturday, the finance minister also gave a deadline to departments concerned for finalizing amendments to civil aviation laws and a plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) restructuring which is bailed out by the government after a few months repeatedly.

The minister underlined the need for getting amendments approved by the parliament before the end of July as it would allow global aviation regulators to send inspectors in August for an on-ground assessment of operational systems and standards necessary to restore PIA’s flights to the US, UK and Europe. 

The national carrier's flights to these destinations have been suspended since 2020 following a controversy surrounding pilots’ professional degrees and other aircraft safety standards. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

How to apply for Schengen visa? Here's a guide about documents, fee and procedure

11:46 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for students

12:25 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Authorities invest Dh2.4 billion for Sharjah Airport expansion: Here's what will change

10:48 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

UK relaxes visa requirements for foreign professionals: Here's who will benefit

10:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Sweden's residence permit likely to change: Here's what this 'anti-immigration' proposal means

09:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Fly Jinnah set to start Islamabad-Quetta flights: Here’s the schedule

07:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

12:19 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: