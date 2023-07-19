Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement to connect to Central Asia, Russia via rail link

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed a joint protocol to establish a rail link, which will connect Pakistan to Central Asia and Russia via Termez city in southern Uzbekistan.

Describing the move as a “game changer” for the region, officials said on Tuesday the rail route will pass through Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and extend to the Kharlachi border crossing in Pakistan’s northwestern Kurram tribal district.

Officials say the rail line will support both passenger and freight services and contribute to regional trade and economic growth.

Pakistan’s Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Twitter, “An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan today. A track will be built from Kharlachi (Pakistan) to Termez (Uzbekistan) via Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan).”

He said, “The project will help connect Central Asia and Russia with Pakistan. This railway track will be a game changer.”

Representatives of the three countries signed the protocol in Islamabad.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said the “monumental achievement” reflected their commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance relations.

“The Termiz-Logar-Kharlachi railway project holds immense promise for fostering economic growth and development in the region,” it said in a statement.

“With the signing of the protocol, we embark on the meticulous phases of planning, resource allocation, and project implementation, reaffirming our joint dedication to establishing robust regional connectivity.”