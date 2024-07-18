Search

Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi gives go-ahead for fresh National Drug Survey after 11 year hiatus

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Pakistan approves new drug survey
Source: Ministry of Interior

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved a new National Drug Survey on Thursday, after an 11-year hiatus, as confirmed by the Ministry of Narcotics Control. This initiative aims to more effectively combat the narcotics problem across the country.

The last drug survey conducted by Pakistan's government in 2012-13 revealed that approximately six percent of the population, or 6.7 million people, had used substances other than alcohol and tobacco in the previous year.

The new survey will gather reliable data on drug use and related disorders among the Pakistani population.

“The National Drug Survey will be conducted in the country after 11 years,” Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and Interior Minister Naqvi stated in a ministry release. “It is very important that the drug survey should be comprehensive and accurate.”

Naqvi instructed authorities to finalize the survey details within 15 days, emphasizing that data should be collected from homes, educational institutions, and slums. He directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to collaborate on a strategy, including data requirements, sample formats, and a timeline for conducting the survey.

Naqvi stressed that the issue of drugs is critical to the nation's future and that comprehensive decision-making would only be possible if the survey results are authentic. He also suggested seeking cooperation from international development organizations to conduct the survey.

In March, ANF reported a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking by intercepting the largest methamphetamine consignment, known as “ice,” in the country’s history. Over the years, ANF and Pakistan Coast Guard personnel have lost their lives in numerous land and sea operations against narcotics traffickers.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:41 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Judicial Commission to decide on Supreme Court Ad Hoc Judges ...

11:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi gives go-ahead for fresh National Drug Survey after 11 ...

09:59 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

PIA begins direct Umrah flights from two more cities

09:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

08:06 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Woman allegedly cuts throats of three children in Abbottabad

07:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Pakistan celebrates 97th founding anniversary of China’s PLA

Pakistan

11:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Pakistani students shine at Turkiye's largest public speaking ...

07:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Jeep accident claims 2 lives in Neelum valley, injures 8 tourists

02:18 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Power to the People: Government's Bold Move to Slash Electricity ...

11:56 AM | 16 Jul, 2024

Student rapes 18-year-old patient at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital

09:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

WhatsApp, other social media platforms remain disrupted on Ashura in ...

09:41 AM | 16 Jul, 2024

Suzuki Swift all vaitants' latest price update in Pakistan for July ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: