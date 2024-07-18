Mohsin Naqvi gives go-ahead for fresh National Drug Survey after 11 year hiatus

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved a new National Drug Survey on Thursday, after an 11-year hiatus, as confirmed by the Ministry of Narcotics Control. This initiative aims to more effectively combat the narcotics problem across the country.

The last drug survey conducted by Pakistan's government in 2012-13 revealed that approximately six percent of the population, or 6.7 million people, had used substances other than alcohol and tobacco in the previous year.

The new survey will gather reliable data on drug use and related disorders among the Pakistani population.

“The National Drug Survey will be conducted in the country after 11 years,” Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and Interior Minister Naqvi stated in a ministry release. “It is very important that the drug survey should be comprehensive and accurate.”

Naqvi instructed authorities to finalize the survey details within 15 days, emphasizing that data should be collected from homes, educational institutions, and slums. He directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to collaborate on a strategy, including data requirements, sample formats, and a timeline for conducting the survey.

Naqvi stressed that the issue of drugs is critical to the nation's future and that comprehensive decision-making would only be possible if the survey results are authentic. He also suggested seeking cooperation from international development organizations to conduct the survey.

In March, ANF reported a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking by intercepting the largest methamphetamine consignment, known as “ice,” in the country’s history. Over the years, ANF and Pakistan Coast Guard personnel have lost their lives in numerous land and sea operations against narcotics traffickers.

