Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi set the stage on fire with killer dances moves

Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi have left the entire internet gushing as the iconic duo reunite after a decade and effortlessly groove to Le Le Dil De De Dil on Dance Deewane.

B-town's poetry in motion Madhuri is a dancing goddess whose grace and swaying motion seems magical. Adding Javed spunky moves and charm, the stars are bound to create havoc.

Winning hearts with their performance on the popular number Le Le Dil De De Dil, the duo reunited in the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3 and danced their hearts out on the stage.

Dixit dresses up in a purple shimmery lehenga looking like a dream while Jaaved Jaaferi sported an all-black ensemble with a red jacket on it.

Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi collaborated for the first time in the film 100 Days in 1991.

The Dance Deewane season 3 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Judged by Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.