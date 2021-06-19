PSL 2021 — Islamabad United and Multan Sultans to fight it out tonight

KARACHI — Islamabad United and Multan Sultans – two best teams of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6) 2021 – will clash tonight in the last league match of the tournament.

While Islamabad is confirmed to take the top spot on the points table, Multan is almost certain of taking the second place on the points table and being part of the qualifiers.

Islamabad’s batting line is in form and Usman Khawaja, Iftikhar Ahmed, Colin Munro and Asif Ali are contributing with the bat. They set a mammoth total of 247/2 for Peshawar Zalmi this week.

However, the way Peshawar responded to Islamabad’s score in that game was a cause of worry for Shadab Khan. He would want his bowlers to do better against Multan Sultans tonight.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have little to worry about. The Rizwan-led side has been in a superb form with the bat and the ball.

While Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw give Rizwan confidence in the side's batting, the form of veteran Imran Khan and young Shahnawaz Dahani increases Sultans' energy on the field.

With both teams in top form, it is difficult to pick a winner for tonight’s game, but fans will see some good cricket.

Players To Watch

Iftikhar Ahmed and Colin Munro (Islamabad United), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans)

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer