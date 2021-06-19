PSL 2021: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators to keep playoff hopes alive

DUBAI – Defending champions Karachi Kings will be facing Gladiators today to keep their hopes alive of securing a place in the playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Imad Wasim-led Kings, who currently placed on the fifth spot with eight points, have a chance to cement their place in the 29th match of the country's largest t20 tournament.

On the other hand, Quetta has nothing to lose as the Sarfaraz-led franchise has already been eliminated from the race to the PSL playoffs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings couldn’t start the remainder matches, but downed the Qalandars in the last match to keep their hopes alive and are now looking forward to securing a place in the play-offs.

The Kings will be largely banking on top ODI batsman Babar Azam. The franchise would also have some relief after getting the support of Martin Guptil as he scored 43 against the Qalandars following three consecutive failures.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Karachi Kings Squad

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.