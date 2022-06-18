Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, says PTI leader
11:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, says PTI leader
LAHORE – A provincial leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday made a startling revelation about the threat to his party chairman Imran Khan's life.

Former Punjab information minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan took to Twitter to share that “some people” had tasked a terrorist in Afghanistan with the assassination of the ousted prime minister.

Chohan tweeted: "It is reported that some people have ordered a terrorist named Kochi in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan."

The PTI chairman had claimed last month that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him. The former premier said he had recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy to topple his government and then assassinate him.

