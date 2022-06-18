Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, says PTI leader

LAHORE – A provincial leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday made a startling revelation about the threat to his party chairman Imran Khan's life.

Former Punjab information minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan took to Twitter to share that “some people” had tasked a terrorist in Afghanistan with the assassination of the ousted prime minister.

Chohan tweeted: "It is reported that some people have ordered a terrorist named Kochi in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan."

اطلاع ہے کہ کچھ لوگوں نے افغانستان میں موجود کوچی نامی دہشت گرد کو تحریک انصاف کے چئیرمین عمران خان کو قتل کرنے کی سپاری دی ہے — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) June 18, 2022

The PTI chairman had claimed last month that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him. The former premier said he had recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy to topple his government and then assassinate him.