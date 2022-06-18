Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, says PTI leader
Share
LAHORE – A provincial leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday made a startling revelation about the threat to his party chairman Imran Khan's life.
Former Punjab information minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan took to Twitter to share that “some people” had tasked a terrorist in Afghanistan with the assassination of the ousted prime minister.
Chohan tweeted: "It is reported that some people have ordered a terrorist named Kochi in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan."
اطلاع ہے کہ کچھ لوگوں نے افغانستان میں موجود کوچی نامی دہشت گرد کو تحریک انصاف کے چئیرمین عمران خان کو قتل کرنے کی سپاری دی ہے— Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) June 18, 2022
The PTI chairman had claimed last month that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him. The former premier said he had recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy to topple his government and then assassinate him.
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan, says ...11:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani-Australian woman axed to death 'by in-laws’ in Sargodha11:05 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion of FATF action plan10:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan condemns terror attack on Sikh temple in Afghanistan09:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- A plain shalwar for Rs40,000: Price of Mahira’s trouser shocks ...09:35 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Humayun Saeed reveals who Mehwish Hayat wants to marry06:45 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Trinbago Knight Riders – Shah Rukh Khan now owns a women's cricket ...07:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry sheer gown04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022