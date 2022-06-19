Ousted PM Imran Khan expected to unveil new strategy against govt at nationwide protests tonight
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the party’s future strategy against the coalition government at the nationwide protests against the rising inflation on Sunday night.
Chairing a meeting of his party spokespersons, Khan decided to announce the future course of action at the protests tonight, saying oppression could not stop the masses from raising their voice.
The former PM, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April this year, called on his supporters to take to the street and stage peaceful demonstrations against skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.
On the other hand, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the masses to ignore the PTI’s protest call, saying the nation knew Imran Khan’s false and hypocritical face.
More to follow...
