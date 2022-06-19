Ousted PM Imran Khan expected to unveil new strategy against govt at nationwide protests tonight
Web Desk
09:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Ousted PM Imran Khan expected to unveil new strategy against govt at nationwide protests tonight
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the party’s future strategy against the coalition government at the nationwide protests against the rising inflation on Sunday night.

Chairing a meeting of his party spokespersons, Khan decided to announce the future course of action at the protests tonight, saying oppression could not stop the masses from raising their voice.

The former PM, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April this year, called on his supporters to take to the street and stage peaceful demonstrations against skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

On the other hand, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the masses to ignore the PTI’s protest call, saying the nation knew Imran Khan’s false and hypocritical face.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Six BLF militants killed in Balochistan ...
07:42 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
'Incompetent' medical staff at interior Sindh ...
08:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment ...
07:05 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan ...
05:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to ...
05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Shireen Mazari raps PPP’s Mandviwalla for ...
03:54 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next?
11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr