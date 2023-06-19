Eidul Adha on 28th as Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the kingdom on June 28.

The first day of the month will fall tomorrow while the day of Arafah will be on June 27.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet tomorrow (Monday) in country’s largest city Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chief Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members at Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will meet at their respective headquarters tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Zil Hajj moon is likely to be sighted on June 19, and the Eidul Adha is expected to fall on 29th.

Several regions of Pakistan are expecting cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of Islamic year, while the crescent will be visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with next month expected to be started on 20 June.