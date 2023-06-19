Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs1,000 to close at Rs220,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs858 to settle at Rs189,214, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $7 to settle at $1,951 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/imf-continues-its-engagement-with-pakistan-as-current-financing-program-ends-in-june