By creating Windows activation keys for free, ChatGPT has achieved yet another achievement by providing free access to the Microsoft operating system. Just little clever coaxing will do!
The prompt was created by the brilliant @Immasiddtweets, who sent a message to ChatGPT posing as his deceased grandma and reading him the licence keys for Windows 10 Pro to help him go asleep. Surprisingly, ChatGPT also sent condolences and revealed 5 licence keys for Windows 10 Pro.
ChatGPT gives you free Windows 10 Pro keys! And it surprisingly works ???? pic.twitter.com/T4Y90lfzoY— sid (@immasiddtweets) June 16, 2023
He used the same trick on Google Bard which also gave licence keys in response. However, he claimed that Google Bard's keys were real and worked in activating the windows while what ChatGPT gave was not working.
Guys it works with Google Bard too ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bpNbkHOz5V— sid (@immasiddtweets) June 17, 2023
On the other hand the user used the identical process to generate the keys for Windows 11 Pro too.
Along with a screenshot of the entire conversation, the user also revealed on his Twitter account that one of the keys was real. By asking for a Windows 11 Pro key and then pasting it into the licence key box, the clever user @immasiddtweets then tried using ChatGPT to upgrade Windows 11 to Windows 11 Pro, which again succeeded.
This is how you can upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro using Google Bard/ ChatGPT for FREE!
It works ???? pic.twitter.com/ev353HsKOl— sid (@immasiddtweets) June 17, 2023
It is to be noted that even if you may produce free licence keys to install or update your version of Microsoft Windows, some functionality will be limited.
Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in reply to the tweets wrote a laughing emoji and said 'that would definitely work for falling asleep too'.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
