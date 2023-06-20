By creating Windows activation keys for free, ChatGPT has achieved yet another achievement by providing free access to the Microsoft operating system. Just little clever coaxing will do!

The prompt was created by the brilliant @Immasiddtweets, who sent a message to ChatGPT posing as his deceased grandma and reading him the licence keys for Windows 10 Pro to help him go asleep. Surprisingly, ChatGPT also sent condolences and revealed 5 licence keys for Windows 10 Pro.

ChatGPT gives you free Windows 10 Pro keys! And it surprisingly works ???? pic.twitter.com/T4Y90lfzoY — sid (@immasiddtweets) June 16, 2023

He used the same trick on Google Bard which also gave licence keys in response. However, he claimed that Google Bard's keys were real and worked in activating the windows while what ChatGPT gave was not working.

Guys it works with Google Bard too ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bpNbkHOz5V — sid (@immasiddtweets) June 17, 2023

On the other hand the user used the identical process to generate the keys for Windows 11 Pro too.

Along with a screenshot of the entire conversation, the user also revealed on his Twitter account that one of the keys was real. By asking for a Windows 11 Pro key and then pasting it into the licence key box, the clever user @immasiddtweets then tried using ChatGPT to upgrade Windows 11 to Windows 11 Pro, which again succeeded.

This is how you can upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro using Google Bard/ ChatGPT for FREE! It works ???? pic.twitter.com/ev353HsKOl — sid (@immasiddtweets) June 17, 2023

It is to be noted that even if you may produce free licence keys to install or update your version of Microsoft Windows, some functionality will be limited.

Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in reply to the tweets wrote a laughing emoji and said 'that would definitely work for falling asleep too'.