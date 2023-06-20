Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas's latest video leaves fans in fits

Lollywood enthusiasts are constantly in search of the perfect on-screen couple, and their wishes have been granted with the dynamic pairing of Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas in their latest drama serial. These talented actors have already cemented their positions as top-notch stars in the entertainment industry, and their journey is just beginning.

Excitement peaked when Abbas and Muneer recently revealed their upcoming project, a highly anticipated drama serial where they will grace the screen together in pivotal roles. This collaboration marks Muneer's much-awaited return after a hiatus of several months, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Taking to her Instagram, the versatile actress shared a satirical and hilariously exaggerated video showing a toxic couple. Her caption, "Forceful love of Shanzay and Shaani re-enacted on an epic filmy scene ❤️????," only fueled the excitement among their fans, who are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry.

The video had netizens giggling and filling the comment section with laughing emojis.