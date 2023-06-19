Pakistani businesswoman nominated for Global Woman Inspiration Award in UK

For her contributions to Pakistan's economic and social sectors, Pakistani businesswoman Huma Fakhar has been nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK.
The Global Woman Club's award nominations were revealed on Saturday, and the award ceremony will take place in London on July 17.
Fakhar stated in a statement that she was "deeply honoured" to be nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK.
Deepak Chopra and Madame Mir Elle will present awards to a total of 12 woman worldwide.
The entrepreneur said, "The nomination is for serving as an inspiration for my work in Pakistan as a businessperson and support in the social sector.
The award category honours a woman who has made a difference in her community, overcome hurdles, and inspired and encouraged others via her extraordinary path.
She expressed her gratitude for her loved ones' continuing support by saying: "Thank you for the support of my family and friends."
Fakhar is a co-author of "Doodh Darya," the White Revolution Dairy Investments strategy for Pakistan that established corporate dairy farms and empowered more than 500,000 women in the dairy industry.
Additionally, she has been promoting and educating girls in Pakistani orphanages about business at the school level.
https://twitter.com/humafakhar/status/1670384581684629506
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Karachi
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Islamabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Peshawar
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Quetta
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sialkot
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Attock
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Jehlum
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Multan
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujrat
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Chakwal
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sargodha
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Mirpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.