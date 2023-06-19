Pakistani businesswoman nominated for Global Woman Inspiration Award in UK

For her contributions to Pakistan's economic and social sectors, Pakistani businesswoman Huma Fakhar has been nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK.

The Global Woman Club's award nominations were revealed on Saturday, and the award ceremony will take place in London on July 17.

Fakhar stated in a statement that she was "deeply honoured" to be nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK.

Deepak Chopra and Madame Mir Elle will present awards to a total of 12 woman worldwide.

The entrepreneur said, "The nomination is for serving as an inspiration for my work in Pakistan as a businessperson and support in the social sector.

The award category honours a woman who has made a difference in her community, overcome hurdles, and inspired and encouraged others via her extraordinary path.

She expressed her gratitude for her loved ones' continuing support by saying: "Thank you for the support of my family and friends."

Fakhar is a co-author of "Doodh Darya," the White Revolution Dairy Investments strategy for Pakistan that established corporate dairy farms and empowered more than 500,000 women in the dairy industry.

Additionally, she has been promoting and educating girls in Pakistani orphanages about business at the school level.

https://twitter.com/humafakhar/status/1670384581684629506