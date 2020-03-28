COVID19: Pakistan confirms 12 deaths; Coronavirus cases jump to 1,500

LAHORE – Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 1,495 (seven of them critical) till Saturday night, according to government data, after recording 138 new cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, has risen to 12 after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reported another coronavirus death from the province, taking the total tally to four persons. KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir Khan, during a news conference, revealed that a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia had died in Dir. He said that her village had been quarantined following her death.

Punjab government had yesterday confirmed the country's 11th death, fifth in the most populous province. Earlier on Friday, a 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. He was a resident of Sheikhupura, according to the Punjab Health Department.

On March 26 (Thursday), a patient had died in federal capital (Islamabad), becoming the ninth coronavirus casualty.

On March 25 (Wednesday), the federal government confirmed the 8th death (second in Punjab) in the country, due to coronavirus. A woman, who returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom, died in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum.

Earlier, on March 24 (Tuesday), Punjab reported its first death from the coronavirus. According to provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the patient was a 57-year-old admitted to Mayo Hospital.

On March 23 (Monday), Balochistan reported death of a 65-year-old man at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

On March 22 (Sunday), a doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, who screened suspected pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran, was reported as the country’s fifth death from the COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir announced the country’s fourth death (third in KP), a woman who had arrived from Taftan and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

The third death was reported March 20 (Friday) in the biggest city Karachi, capital of Sindh province which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The 77-year-old man was a cancer survivor and had other medical problems like hypertension and diabetes but didn't have any travel or contact history.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

Total confirmed cases: 1,500

Punjab: 557

Sindh: 469

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 188

Balochistan: 133

Islamabad Capital Territory: 39

Gilgit-Baltistan: 107

AJK: 2

Recovered: 29

Deaths: 12

Updated as of 10:30 pm, 28 Mar, 2020

New cases keep emerging in all four provinces – Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab - and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Punjab has confirmed 557 cases, the highest in the country and five deaths.

Sindh has reported a total of 469 cases and one death.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Balochistan has reached 133, with one death reported so far.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, the number of cases in the province stands at 188. The northwestern province has so far reported four deaths.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the total number of cases rose to 107 after new cases reported in the region in past two days. The regional authorities had on Sunday reported the death of a doctor at Provincial Headquarter Hospital (PHQ) in Gilgit city.

So far, Islamabad Capital Territory has reported 39 cases of COVID-19 infection, and 1 death, while Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) only 2.

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

SPECIAL ISOLATION WARDS

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says fully equipped isolation wards have been established at thirty-five hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus.

The process of research is in progress to find out the vaccine of the coronavirus, she said, adding that basic medicines are being used for its treatment at the moment.

If anyone suspects symptoms including dry cough, difficulty in breathing and fever then he or she must contact the hospital.

Pakistan under lockdown

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Schools and other educational institutions remain shut until at least April 3; in addition to an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

All motorways and public transport also remain closed while Pakistan Army troops have been deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

It came after the Government of Sindh imposed a province-wide lockdown on Sunday and the Punjab government decided to take important decisions to encourage social distancing and self-quarantine.

The lockdown in Sindh has been imposed for 15 days. In Punjab, the chief minister ordered closure of all unnecessary shops and banned pillion riding. Section 144 has been imposed in the province which will continue for 14 days.

If citizens need to go to the hospital, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Also, the Gilgit-Baltistan government is observing complete lockdown since Monday midnight for an indefinite period.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers.

The Aviation Division on Saturday announced to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST ), keeping in view the evolving situation in the country.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

More than 30,000 people have died and over 650,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. A total of 139,552 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 933 coronavirus cases, while 20 people have died so far.

Sri Lanka, where 110 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 110 cases of coronavirus and four deaths in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of at least 48 people infected, according to government officials.

Maldives has confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 5; and Bhutan, 3.