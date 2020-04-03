COVID19: Pakistan confirms 34 deaths; Coronavirus cases reach 2,386

LAHORE – Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 2,386 till Friday, according to government data, after recording over 95 new cases in past 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases: 2,360

Punjab: 922

Sindh: 761

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 276

Balochistan: 169

Islamabad Capital Territory: 62

Gilgit-Baltistan: 187

AJK: 9

Recovered: 117

Deaths: 34

Updated as of 10:00 am, 3 April, 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 34, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 117 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 922 cases (11 deaths) followed by Sindh, 761 (9 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 276 (8 deaths); Balochistan 169 (1 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan 187 (2 deaths); Islamabad 62; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 9.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan reported one death in each region on Tuesday.

Punjab reported three new deaths on March 30 (Monday), bringing the province-wide fatalities to nine.

Earlier, Sindh confirmed two death related to COVID-19 infection while one patient, who had returned from Britain, died in Rawalpindi.

Late on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed the death of a 68-year-old lady, who came from KSA [Saudi Arabia] and was under treatment in Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier on March 29 (Sunday), Hazara Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam confirmed the death of a resident of Abbottabad.

A night before, two patients died in the Karachi, the capital of Sindh, Both individuals passed away from pneumonia along with COVID-19, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed, adding that they were from Karachi and aged 77 and 83.

On March 28 (Saturday), KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir Khan, during a news conference, had confirmed the death of a woman in Dir who returned from Saudi Arabia. He said that her village had been quarantined following her death.

On March 27 (Friday), the Punjab government had confirmed the death of a 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.

On March 26 (Thursday), a patient had died in federal capital (Islamabad), becoming the ninth coronavirus casualty.

On March 25 (Wednesday), the federal government confirmed the 8th death (second in Punjab) in the country, due to coronavirus. A woman, who returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom, died in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum.

Earlier, on March 24 (Tuesday), Punjab reported its first death from the coronavirus. According to provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the patient was a 57-year-old admitted to Mayo Hospital.

On March 23 (Monday), Balochistan reported death of a 65-year-old man at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

On March 22 (Sunday), a doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, who screened suspected pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran, was reported as the country’s fifth death from the COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir announced the country’s fourth death (third in KP), a woman who had arrived from Taftan and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

The third death was reported March 20 (Friday) in the biggest city Karachi, capital of Sindh province which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The 77-year-old man was a cancer survivor and had other medical problems like hypertension and diabetes but didn't have any travel or contact history.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

Majority recovering from COVID-19 infection

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that 745 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country were stable and showing signs of recovery.

“They were in mild to moderate condition and soon they will be discharged from the hospitals,” Dr Mirza said in a routine televised media briefing on prevailing corona situation in the country.

He said that out of total 756 hospitalized corona patients, only 11 were in critical condition and they were being treated at isolation rooms while some of them were on ventilators.

Pakistan under lockdown

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Schools and other educational institutions remain shut until at least April 3; in addition to an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

All motorways and public transport also remain closed while Pakistan Army troops have been deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

All unnecessary shops and businesses remain closed and pillion riding banned. Section 144 has been imposed in Punjab and Sindh provinces which will continue for 14 days.

If citizens need to go to the hospital, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Also, the Gilgit-Baltistan government is observing complete lockdown since last week for an indefinite period.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers.

The Aviation Division has suspended operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST ).

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

More than 53,235 people have died and over 1,016,258 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, now from Europe to US, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. At least 202,000 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 2,567 coronavirus cases, while 78 people have died so far.

Sri Lanka, where 151 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The country has also confirmed 4 deaths due to coronavirus.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 273 cases of coronavirus and four deaths in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed six deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of at least 56 people infected, according to government officials.

Maldives has confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 6; and Bhutan 5.