COVID19: Pakistan confirms 474 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above 21,000

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 21,004, according to government data till Monday evening.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total confirmed cases: 21,004

Punjab: 7,882

Sindh: 7,663

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 3,288

Balochistan: 1,321

Islamabad Capital Territory: 415

Gilgit-Baltistan: 364

AJK: 71

Recovered: 5,709

Deaths: 474

Updated as of 08:30 pm, 04 May, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 474, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 5,709 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 185, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 137 and 124 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 21 deaths; Islamabad, 4' and Gilgit Baltistan, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

Lockdown?

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Schools and other educational institutions remain shut until at least April 30; in addition to an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

All motorways and public transport also remain closed while Pakistan Army troops have been deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Pillion riding is banned as Section-144 has been imposed in Punjab and Sindh provinces which will continue by the end of this month.

If citizens need to go to the hospital or travel in emergency situation, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Also, the Gilgit-Baltistan government is observing complete lockdown for an indefinite period.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers with domestic and international flight operations remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

Nearly 250,000 people have died and over 3.59 million infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. At least 1,161,994 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 42,670 coronavirus cases, while 1,395 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 177 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 9,455 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 2,704 cases of coronavirus and 85 deaths in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Sri Lanka, where 705 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The country has also confirmed 7 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has confirmed 519 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 59 and Bhutan 7.