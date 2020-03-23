COVID19: Pakistan confirms 6th death; coronavirus cases rise to 875

LAHORE – Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 875 till Monday evening, according to government data.

The latest death was reported in Balochistan where a 65-year-old man died at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, according to the provincial government's spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, who screened suspected pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran, was reported as the country’s fifth death from the COVID-19.

On Sunday, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir announced the country’s fourth death (third in KP), a woman who had arrived from Taftan and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

The third death was reported March 20 (Friday) in the biggest city Karachi, capital of Sindh province which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

Total confirmed cases: 875

Sindh: 394

Punjab: 246

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 38

Balochistan: 110

Islamabad Capital Territory: 15

Gilgit-Baltistan: 71

AJK: 1

Recovered: 6

Deaths: 6

Updated as of 11:59pm, 23 Mar, 2020

New cases keep emerging in all four provinces – Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab - and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Sindh remains the worst affected province with a total of 394 cases, after dozens of new cases were reported from Karachi and Sukkur. On Friday, health minister Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed Sindh's first death of a 77-year-old man, saying the patient was a cancer survivor and had other medical problems like hypertension and diabetes but didn't have any travel or contact history.

Punjab has so far confirmed 246 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Balochistan has reached 110.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, the number of cases in the province stands at 38. Last week, the northwestern province reported two deaths, two men aged 36 and 50, in different cities.

In addition to the 2 confirmed cases reported earlier, 2 more cases have been confirmed in KP taking the total tally to 27. 1 case has foreign travel history and the other is a contact of previously confirmed case. #CoronaVirusPakistan — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) March 21, 2020

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the total number of cases rose to 71 from the previous total of 55, after new cases were reported in the region on Monday. The regional authorities on Sunday reported the death of a doctor at Provincial Headquarter Hospital (PHQ) in Gilgit city.

So far, Islamabad Capital Territory has reported 15 cases of COVID-19 infection and and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) only one.

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

SPECIAL ISOLATION WARDS

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says fully equipped isolation wards have been established at thirty-five hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus.

The process of research is in progress to find out the vaccine of the coronavirus, she said, adding that basic medicines are being used for its treatment at the moment.

If anyone suspects symptoms including dry cough, difficulty in breathing and fever then he or she must contact the hospital.

Sindh, Punjab, GB, AJK under lockdown

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, the interior ministry on Monday issued a notification according to which Pakistan Army troops were deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Competent Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Section I31-A of CrPC is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Punjab province depending upon the requirement to be worked out by the provincial Government in liaison with the Army authorities in connection with the prevailing situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and matters ancillary thereto, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan," read the notification for Punjab.

It came after the Government of Sindh imposed a province-wide lockdown on Sunday and the Punjab government decided to take important decisions to encourage social distancing and self-quarantine.

The lockdown in Sindh has been imposed for 15 days. In Punjab, the chief minister has ordered closure of all unnecessary shops and banned pillion riding. Section 144 has been imposed in the province which will continue for 14 days.

If citizens need to go to the hospital, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Also, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from Monday midnight for an indefinite period.

Pakistan, a nation of over 220 million people, has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations. Schools and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut until at least April 3; in addition to an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people may congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers.

The Aviation Division on Saturday announced to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST ), keeping in view the evolving situation in the country.

In Punjab's capital, the Metro Bus Service administration has banned traveling by citizens without wearing mask in buses.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

At least 188 countries have been affected, more than 15,400 people have died and over 353,300 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. A total of 100,608 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 433 coronavirus cases, while eight people have died so far.

Sri Lanka, where 92 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 40 cases of coronavirus and one death in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of at least 33 people infected, according to government officials.

Maldives has confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19. Bhutan and Nepal have reported 2 cases each, so far.