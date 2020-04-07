COVID19: Pakistan confirms 55 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above 4,000

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 4,008, according to government data available till Tuesday evening, after recording more than 500 new cases in past 24 hours.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total confirmed cases: 4,008

Punjab: 2007

Sindh: 986

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 501

Gilgit-Baltistan: 211

Balochistan: 202

Islamabad Capital Territory: 83

AJK: 18

Recovered: 436

Deaths: 55

Updated as of 06:45 pm, 7 April, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 55, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 436 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 2007 cases (15 deaths) followed by Sindh, 986 (18 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 501 (17 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 211 (3 deaths); Balochistan 202 (1 death); Islamabad 83; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 16.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

Majority recovering from COVID-19 infection

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that 745 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country were stable and showing signs of recovery.

“They were in mild to moderate condition and soon they will be discharged from the hospitals,” Dr Mirza said in a routine televised media briefing on prevailing corona situation in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar has said Federal Government will provide cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Pakistan under lockdown

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Schools and other educational institutions remain shut until at least April 14; in addition to an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

All motorways and public transport also remain closed while Pakistan Army troops have been deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Pillion riding is banned as Section-144 has been imposed in Punjab and Sindh provinces which will continue till April 14.

If citizens need to go to the hospital, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Also, the Gilgit-Baltistan government is observing complete lockdown for an indefinite period.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers.

The Aviation Division remained suspended operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST).

Avoid travel, maintain social distancing: FO to ... 08:38 PM | 19 Mar, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office on Thursday advised the Pakistani community abroad to avoid all non-essential ...

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

More than 76,000 people have died and nearly 1,400,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe and US, which are recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. At least 293,500 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 4,911 coronavirus cases, while 137 people have died so far.

Pakistan closes Wagah Border with India over ... 07:09 PM | 19 Mar, 2020 LAHORE - Pakistan closed the Wagah Border in bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the interior ministry said on ...

Sri Lanka, where 185 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The country has also confirmed 6 deaths due to coronavirus.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 423 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 17 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of at least 164 people infected, according to government officials.

Maldives has confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 9; and Bhutan 5.