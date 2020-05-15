Pakistan confirms 803 deaths; COVID-19 tally above 37,200

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 37,218, according to government data, after recording over 1430 new cases till Friday morning.

Total confirmed cases: 37,218

Punjab: 13,914

Sindh: 14,099

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 5,423

Balochistan: 2,310

Islamabad Capital Territory: 886

Gilgit-Baltistan: 501

AJK: 105

Recovered: 10,155

Deaths: 803

Updated as of 08:18 am, 15 May, 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 803, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 10,155 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 284, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 234 and 223 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 27 deaths; Islamabad, 6; Gilgit Baltistan, 4' and Azad Kashmir, 1.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

'Smart' lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

This week, the federal government announced to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut. In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

All motorways and public transport also remain closed while Pakistan Army troops have been deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Punjab will impose a complete lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while restrictions will be eased during rest of the days, meanwhile all shops and markets will remain open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

Pillion riding is still banned, at least officially through the imposition of Section-144. If citizens need to go to the hospital or travel in emergency situation, only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

The Balochistan government has extended the ongoing lockdown till 19th May, while the Gilgit-Baltistan government is observing complete lockdown for an indefinite period.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers with domestic and international flight operations remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 303,400 people have died and over 4.48 million infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. At least 1.68 million people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 81,997 coronavirus cases, while 2,649 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 283 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 18,863 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 5,639 cases of coronavirus and 136 deaths in the country amid an influx of people returning home from Iran, one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection, hoarding and supply shortages.

Sri Lanka, where 925 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, has delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The country has also confirmed 9 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has confirmed 982 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 258 and Bhutan 20.