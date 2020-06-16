Pakistan surpasses 151,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,896 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 151,843, according to government data till Tuesday evening.

Total confirmed cases: 151,843

Sindh: 55,581

Punjab: 54,138

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 18,013

Balochistan: 8,569

Islamabad Capital Territory: 8,569

Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,129

AJK: 647

Recovered: 57,850

Deaths: 2,896

Updated as of 08:45 pm, 16 June 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 2,896, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 57,850 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1081, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 886 and 731 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 85 deaths; Islamabad, 78; Gilgit Baltistan, 17; and Azad Kashmir, 13.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

'Smart' lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

PM Imran rejects impression of imposing lockdown ... 06:50 PM | 13 Jun, 2020 LAHORE — Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan cannot sustain with complete lock down for a ...

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut.

In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Punjab will impose a complete lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while restrictions will be eased during rest of the days, meanwhile, all shops and markets will remain open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

All the national and foreign airlines have been allowed to resume their flight operations between Pakistan and the rest of the world as the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on May 29 announced to lift curbs imposed on March 21 in order to stop the spread of coronavirus disease.

Both national and foreign airlines will be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat.

The country's borders with China and India are closed while goods transport has been allowed on Torkham and Chaman border for six days a week.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 439,000 people have died and over 8 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. Over 4.25 million people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (118,321), Brazil (44,118), the United Kingdom (41,736), Italy (34,371), and France (29,436).

India, the world's second-largest nation of more than a billion people, has a total of 344,527 coronavirus cases, while 9,924 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 1,262 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 94,481 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 24,102 cases of coronavirus and 451 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 1,884 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 2,013 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 5,335 and Bhutan 66.