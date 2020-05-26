Pakistan surpasses 57,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,197 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 57,705, according to government data till Tuesday afternoon.

Total confirmed cases: 57,705

Sindh: 22,934

Punjab: 20,654

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 8,080

Balochistan: 3,468

Islamabad Capital Territory: 1,728

Gilgit-Baltistan: 630

AJK: 211

Recovered: 18,314

Deaths: 1,197

Updated as of 04:00 pm, 26 May, 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1197, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 18,314 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 408, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 369 and 352 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 41 deaths; Islamabad, 17; Gilgit Baltistan, 8; and Azad Kashmir, 2.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

'Smart' lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut.

In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Punjab will impose a complete lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while restrictions will be eased during rest of the days, meanwhile all shops and markets will remain open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

In addition, the country has closed its land borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers with domestic and international flight operations remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 348,000 people have died and over 5.6 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. At least 2.3 million people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (99,805), the United Kingdom (36,914), Italy (32,877), France (28,432), and Spain (26,837).

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 146,371 coronavirus cases, while 4,187 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 522 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 36,751 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 11,831 cases of coronavirus and 220 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 1,182 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 1,395 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 682 and Bhutan 27.