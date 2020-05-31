Pakistan surpasses 70,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,519 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 70,868, according to government data till Sunday evening.

Total confirmed cases: 70,868

Sindh: 28,145

Punjab: 25,056

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 10,027

Balochistan: 4,193

Islamabad Capital Territory: 2,418

Gilgit-Baltistan: 678

AJK: 251

Recovered: 25,926

Deaths: 1,519

Updated as of 05:45 pm, 31 May, 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,519, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 25,926 patients have fully recovered.

Sindh has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 481, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 475 and 473 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 46 deaths; Islamabad, 27; Gilgit Baltistan, 11; and Azad Kashmir, 6.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose it off

Wear a medical or surgical mask if have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing off the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1 meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately

'Smart' lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut.

In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centres, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while public being encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Punjab will impose a complete lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while restrictions will be eased during rest of the days, meanwhile all shops and markets will remain open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

All the national and foreign airlines have been allowed to resume their flight operations between Pakistan and the rest of the world as the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on May 29 announced to lift curbs imposed on March 21 in order to stop the spread of coronavirus disease.

Both national and foreign airlines will be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat.

The country's borders with China and India are closed while goods transport has been allowed on Torkham and Chaman border for six days a week.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 371,000 people have died and over 6.1 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. At least 2.7 million people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (105,557), the United Kingdom (38,376), Italy (33,340), France (28,771), and Spain (27,125).

In India, world's second largest nation of more than a billion people, there are a total of 182,990 coronavirus cases, while 5,188 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 610 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 44,608 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 14,525 cases of coronavirus and 249 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 1,629 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 1,672 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 1,401 and Bhutan 43.