Young officer among 4 Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan; 7 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while seven terrorists were also killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

A statement by the military's media wing said: "During operation, 7 terrorists killed. In intense exchange of fire, 4 security forces personnel embraced shahadat including an officer, while 1 soldier got injured."

The martyred were identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, and Sepoy Tauseef.

The security forces also recovered a huge stash of arms, ammunition, and IEDs from the hideout in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.