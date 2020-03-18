Young officer among 4 Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan; 7 terrorists killed
Share
RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while seven terrorists were also killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.
A statement by the military's media wing said: "During operation, 7 terrorists killed. In intense exchange of fire, 4 security forces personnel embraced shahadat including an officer, while 1 soldier got injured."
The martyred were identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, and Sepoy Tauseef.
The security forces also recovered a huge stash of arms, ammunition, and IEDs from the hideout in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.
- OPPO Reno3 Series Enhancing Art of Photography02:11 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus in Pakistan: PM Imran briefed in DG Khan over measures to ...11:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan confirms two coronavirus deaths; national tally ...11:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Young officer among 4 Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...09:43 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
-
- Winona Ryder doesn’t believe ex Johnny Depp can be violent towards ...08:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas pens an emotional note for the entire team of ...02:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019