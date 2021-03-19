WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services go down worldwide

10:45 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services go down worldwide
LAHORE – WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app.

On Friday night, users began reporting issues with sending and receiving images and videos, as well as voice notes, on Twitter.

Instagram and Facebook have also stopped working for users across the world.

Zayn Malik sings to daughter Khai in Urdu and English!
07:21 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

