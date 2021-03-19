WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services go down worldwide
10:45 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Share
LAHORE – WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app.
On Friday night, users began reporting issues with sending and receiving images and videos, as well as voice notes, on Twitter.
Instagram and Facebook have also stopped working for users across the world.
Sending messages on WhatsApp right now like: pic.twitter.com/b9F03T2TtH— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 19, 2021
- WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services go down worldwide10:45 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- PCB announces youngest Pakistani hat-trick heroes10:31 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan ranks 105th on world's happiest nations list09:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
-
- Kuwaiti FM calls on PM Imran, resolves to expand bilateral ...08:28 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Zayn Malik sings to daughter Khai in Urdu and English!
07:21 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Genelia Deshmukh 'punishes' Riteish Deshmukh for hugging Preity Zinta06:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-1905:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Shaniera Akram responds to criticism on lending support to UoL ...04:27 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021