11:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousaf's daughter ties the knot
Source: Mohammad Yousaf (Twitter)
The daughter of Mohammad Yousaf, batting coach of Pakistan men's cricket team, got married on Friday.

Yousaf, a former batsman and skipper, took to Twitter to share the news of his daughter's wedding.

He uploaded a picture of him giving blessings to his daughter.

"My doll, your day to leave the house is here at last," he wrote.

In a poetic tone, Yousaf reminisced his daughter's childhood days by saying "it was just yesterday that you were like a small little doll."

"Here, congratulations on your big day," he added.

The father-daughter love reflected the most when he called her "the light of my eyes."

He wished her a heartfelt goodbye in the last line of his post. 

Yousuf had taken a break from the national cricket team during the ongoing home series against Australia to attend his daughter's wedding, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Thursday.

The PCB said that Yousuf will rejoin the Babar Azam-led side in the third Test to be played in Lahore from March 21.

