Watch — Mishi Khan escorts Imran Khan’s convoy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Mishi Khan, the famous Pakistani actress and a known supporter of Imran Khan, joined the PTI convoy at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

The actor came to Judicial Complex to support his political leader who came for his court appearance amid violent clashes between supporters and law enforcers.

The Janaan star shared several clips on her social media and in one of the clips she can be seen running towards Imran Khan’s convoy while showering petals in a show of admiration.

Mishi called it a moment of excitement that she can never forget. “I can’t explain in words,” she wrote on social media. In the clip, Mishi can be seen running and cheering for the most popular leader in the country.

The other clip shows her in tears as police used mace to dispel charged workers. “These goons ruined everything by shelling a peaceful happy crowd. May Allah SWT destroy you & your bad intentions for mr Imran Khan. You all will rott in hell Ameen,” she captioned the post.

Over the time, several celebrities have been taking to social media to throw their weight behind Imran Khan who is facing probably the worst of politics.