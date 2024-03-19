Pakistan PM seeks action on $10b agreements signed with Kuwait last year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought the implementation of bilateral agreements worth $10 billion inked between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.
In a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, the premier discussed bilateral ties and called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure the early implementation of seven agreements.
The premier noted with satisfaction that both countries had signed seven agreements for cooperation in diverse areas including food security, technology, hydel power, mining and minerals, water supply, and mangrove rehabilitation, according to a statement issue by the PM Office.
In this context, he emphasised the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which provided a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.
He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election.
The PM expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment.
He also extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times.
He thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait''s independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis.
He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ambassador reaffirmed Kuwait's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Kuwaiti envoy's contribution in fostering stronger ties between the two countries.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.