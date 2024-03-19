Search

PM announces cash prize for Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

Web Desk
10:50 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Arshad Nadeem meets PM Shehbaz Sharif
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who achieved a historic feat of winning a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday where the latter announced Rs2.5 million cash prize in the former’s honour.

During a meeting with Arshad Nadeem, the world famed javelin throwing athlete, the prime minister praised his efforts to clinch the silver medal despite scant resources. His achievement made the nation proud, he added.

The prime minister said that there is immense talent in the country in sports which required to be groomed. He also underlined the need of focusing on promotion of sports in the rural areas.

Nadeem apprised the premier of his sports career and achievements.

The athlete said that he started his career during 2012 and participated in the Youth festival afterwards, he participated in different world events in various categories and represented Pakistan.

He termed his meeting with the prime minister as very constructive and highlighted various measures to promote sports in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romeena Khurshid Alam MNA and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, a member of Punjab Assembly.

The star javelin thrower made history on August 28, 2023, when he became the first Pakistani to win the first-ever medal for his country at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary with his best 87.82-meter throw.

India's Neeraj Chopra was able to secure the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17 meters.

Later in October last year, Nadeem ruled out of Asian Games due to a knee injury, which shattered the country’s hopes to win another medal.

In December 2022, the javelin ace underwent a successful elbow surgery in London.

Earlier in the month, the athlete started training, again, after undergoing a knee surgery in the United Kingdom (UK) as he eyes to represent the country in the Paris 2024 Olympics slated to be commenced in July 2024.

