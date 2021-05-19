100-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s UP state in defiance of court order
Web Desk
12:01 AM | 19 May, 2021
100-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s UP state in defiance of court order
Share

The administration in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has defied a state high court order and bulldozed a historic mosque.

This is one of the most inflammatory actions taken against a Muslim place of worship since demolition of the Babri Mosque by Hindu extremists in 1992.

The mosque, called Waqf Masjid Gareeb Nawaz Al Maroof Tehsil Wali, in the district of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, had stood for six decades, since the time of the British rule, according to documents held by its committee.

Police and security services moved into the area and cleared it of people on Monday, then brought in bulldozers and demolished the mosque buildings. Debris was then thrown into a river, according to images and local accounts. Security services have been deployed to prevent anyone coming within a mile of where the mosque stood.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh is controlled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which also governs at the national level.

The chief minister is a hardline Hindu nationalist called Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his vitriol against Muslims. He has made speeches laced with Islamophobia, referred to Muslims as terrorists, and passed legislation openly discriminatory to Muslims.

Hindu terrorists set Delhi mosque on fire amid ... 07:06 PM | 25 Feb, 2020

NEW DELHI – Hindu extremists set a mosque on fire in Ashok Vihar locality of North East Delhi on Tuesday ...

More From This Category
A Chinese skyscrapper is shaking ‘for no ...
11:45 PM | 18 May, 2021
London police officer faces probe for chanting ...
10:32 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of two ...
09:22 PM | 18 May, 2021
Dust storm leaves 4 dead in Karachi
09:15 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan puts indigenous electronic voting ...
07:54 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan to send aid to Palestine facing medical ...
07:07 PM | 18 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan shares Baat Pakki pics with fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
08:44 PM | 18 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr