12:30 AM | 19 May, 2021
PIA resumes flight operation between Karachi and Zhob
KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday resumed the flight operation between Karachi and Balochistan’s Zhob district after two years. 

The people of Zhob and Quetta have been demanding resumption of flight operation for long.

On Tuesday, flight PK-528 departed from Karachi at 7:25am and landed at Zhob airport. A return flight PK-529 also departed for Karachi. 

Earlier, the national flag carrier resumed its flight operation between Lahore and Islamabad that remained suspended for months due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Flight PK-650 carrying 26 passengers took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore to Islamabad and was welcomed by the station manager and staffers on arrival. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport.

In a related development, it has been learnt that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would charge an additional Rs600 from customers on domestic flights. Passengers will be charged a CAA fee of Rs600 at the time of booking their ticket, it was reported.

