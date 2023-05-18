Search

Amna Ilyas rocks a chic attire in latest pictures

Noor Fatima 11:54 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, Amna Ilyas, is a name synonymous with style, charisma, and talent. The actress-model has come a long way in the industry and is credited with being one of the leading fashion icons, thanks to her remarkable sartorial choices. Not only that, Ilyas is also vocal about certain issues and doesn’t shy away from calling spade a spade, which makes her all the more admirable.

Being the internet queen she is, the Ready Steady No actress regularly keeps her fans and followers updated with a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself, amassing praises and keeping the internet wrapped around her finger. With her most recent Instagram post, the Zinda Bhaag famed actress has proven once again that she really deserves all the attention.

Giving a chic touch to her attire, the Baaji actress managed to exude regality and elegance. Clad in a sleeveless pure organza cape, hand-worked pearls and embroidered embellishments, pure raw silk wide-legged flared trousers, and a pure chiffon blouse with braid and stone embellishments paired with a chiffon drape of pleats with pearl and stone details, Ilyas looked no less than a Greek deity.

Keeping her hair in half-up half-down with beachy waves, and bronzed makeup to define her chiseled features, Ilyas had everyone obsessed.

“Refuel your soul love, this is a long drive,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven, and Mastani

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

