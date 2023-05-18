Amna Ilyas rocks a chic attire in latest pictures

Pakistani actress, Amna Ilyas, is a name synonymous with style, charisma, and talent. The actress-model has come a long way in the industry and is credited with being one of the leading fashion icons, thanks to her remarkable sartorial choices. Not only that, Ilyas is also vocal about certain issues and doesn’t shy away from calling spade a spade, which makes her all the more admirable.
Being the internet queen she is, the Ready Steady No actress regularly keeps her fans and followers updated with a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself, amassing praises and keeping the internet wrapped around her finger. With her most recent Instagram post, the Zinda Bhaag famed actress has proven once again that she really deserves all the attention.
Giving a chic touch to her attire, the Baaji actress managed to exude regality and elegance. Clad in a sleeveless pure organza cape, hand-worked pearls and embroidered embellishments, pure raw silk wide-legged flared trousers, and a pure chiffon blouse with braid and stone embellishments paired with a chiffon drape of pleats with pearl and stone details, Ilyas looked no less than a Greek deity.
Keeping her hair in half-up half-down with beachy waves, and bronzed makeup to define her chiseled features, Ilyas had everyone obsessed.
“Refuel your soul love, this is a long drive,” she captioned the post.
On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven, and Mastani.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
