Angelina Jolie to introduce waste-free clothing line

Web Desk 11:37 PM | 18 May, 2023
Angelina Jolie to introduce waste-free clothing line
Source: Angelina Jolie (Instagram)

Hollywood actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie, recently announced the launch of her latest purpose-driven fashion clothing line, Atelier Jolie; a project that aims to provide a space “where everyone can create.”

Taking to Instagram, the Maleficent star wrote: “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

“It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to growing this with you,” Jolie excitedly shared.

“More soon,” she promised.

The clothing collective is reportedly set to launch in fall this year.

A source told People Magazine that the Salt star’s project had “been years in the making. [Jolie] wants the focus to be about respecting and putting forward the people who rarely get credited for making the clothes, fabrics, and embroideries” and that the Eternals actress “is creating a space where people can be more creative and original, focusing on craftsmanship and quality, which leads to less waste.”

Accredited with recycling her designer outfits with her daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt donning their mother’s dresses and gowns on red carpets, Jolie’s brand will only use leftover fabrics, vintage materials and surplus cloth, encouraging people to repair and reuse their clothes.

The website also promised to “bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, under-appreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill.”

