Hania Aamir wishes 'second birthday' to Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Momina Iqbal after a 'turbulent flight'

Actress Hania Aamir used her Instagram Stories as a platform to extend birthday wishes to various individuals in the entertainment industry, despite it not actually being anyone's birthday.

Among the recipients of her well wishes were Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Momina Iqbal, Noman Syed and Fahad Hussain. While the first three are actors, Noman works as a publicist, and Fahad heads a local talent agency.

Curiously, it became apparent that what linked all these individuals together was a harrowing experience they had shared on a turbulent flight.

Reflecting on their survival, Hania celebrated her newfound appreciation for life through her Instagram Stories and a subsequent post, where she declared the 17th of May as her "second birthday," providing no further explanation.

Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the common thread among the birthday recipients was indeed the terrifying flight they had all endured. This revelation was evident from the comments section under Hania's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Ali's comment, stating, "It was nothing less than a miracle," alluded to the ordeal they had collectively faced. Yashma Gill's comment shed further light on the situation, as she expressed having obtained a renewed perspective on life following "the terrifying flight" she had taken the day before.

In the midst of this unusual circumstance, Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui unexpectedly emerged as a hero. Zara not only reached out to check on everyone who had been on the flight but also played a pivotal role in clarifying the situation.

In response to Zara's genuine concern, Fahad expressed his gratitude through his Instagram Stories, thanking her for her support and consideration toward all those who had experienced the near-death encounter.

Although specific information regarding the turbulent flight has not been disclosed, it is clear that the experience served as a unifying force among the celebrities involved, cultivating a strong bond and support network within the entertainment industry. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of life's inherent unpredictability and the significance of treasuring every precious moment we have.