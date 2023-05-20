Imran Abbas mesmerizes fans with a beautiful naat recitation in Madinah

Imran Abbas, the incredibly talented and handsome Pakistani actor, has left an incredible mark in the television and film industry with his exceptional performances. He has captivated audiences with his versatility and charm. His talent has even taken him to Bollywood, showcasing his acting prowess on an international stage.
Abbas made his debut in the Pakistani drama industry with Nawab Sultan Ali Khan's Umrao Jaan Ada which then elevated his career to new heights. Abbas is widely recognised both in India and Pakistan for his stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. The actor's league in the drama serial is unparalleled, having three sequels.
Currently, he is in Saudi Arabia for his Umrah journey, a sacred pilgrimage for Muslims. After performing Umrah, he has now arrived in the holy city of Madina Munawara. Imran Abbas is embracing the tranquillity and serenity of Madina, cherishing this special time in his spiritual journey.
In addition to his acting prowess, Imran Abbas is also recognized for his eloquent recitation of Naats, beautiful poems praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Recently, he shared a captivating video of himself reciting the famous Naat "Khula Hai Sabhi Kay Lie Baab E Rehmat - Yahan Koi Rutbay Main Adna Na Aali" from Masjid-e-Nabwi.
Fans were enthralled by his heartfelt rendition, expressing their admiration for his respectful and graceful recitation.
On the work front, Abbas will be next seen in an upcoming Indo-Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month.
