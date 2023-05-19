No more appointments for biometrics: Here's how Australia is facilitating visa seekers

ISLAMABAD - The process for visa biometrics for securing a visa to Australia from Pakistan has been streamlined to facilitate visa seekers.

As per the fresh regulations, appointments are no more needed for visa biometrics which implies that Australia-goers can save their time and energy.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins stated in a Twitter post that one can simply walk into any Biometric Collection Centre and get the service.

The official highlighted that visa seekers can go to these centres in Islamabad, Karachi or Lahore and get the process done.

Pre-existing bookings will be honoured by VFSGlobal, said the diplomat.

The High Commissioner also elaborated that appointments via VFS website are suspended since 10 May 2023.

It bears mentioning that earlier visa seekers had to get the booking for biometrics which wasted much of their time and energy. The new measures mean that the process would be smooth, efficient and hassle free for all those who wish to travel.

Australia is becoming a top destination for a lot of youngsters in Pakistan and across the globe who travel to the country for study and work due to multiple benefits including an easy pathway to permanent residency in the country.