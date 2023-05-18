Pakistani woman invents supersonic jet engine, secures int'l patents

When it comes to talent, the sky is the limit for Pakistani women. Achieving a feat in the engineering sector, Sarah Qureshi, an alumna of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), has been granted patents in the United States and Great Britain for her groundbreaking invention; a supersonic jet engine, co-invented the engine alongside her father, Masood Latif Qureshi.
The novel supersonic jet engine promises a revolutionized future for the aviation sector, unlocking new possibilities for high-speed travel. Qureshi’s design represents a pivotal milestone in the field of aviation, catering to the primary challenges of excessive noise generation leading to restrictions and limitations on their usage. However, Qureshi’s advanced design ensures a significant reduction in noise levels. Also, the supersonic engine does not compromise on performance either, offering enhanced speed and efficiency.
The patent grants are a result of Qureshi’s expertise in the aerospace industry. As the CEO of Aero Engine Craft, she served as a driving force behind the development of this mind-blowing engine.
Qureshi graduated from the College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) in 2000. On her accomplishment, Qureshi expressed gratitude to NUST for strengthening her foundation in the engineering sector, and credited her alma mater for nurturing her passion, also emphasizing the crucial role her father played in co-inventing the supersonic engine.
