Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza arrested for alleged participation in May 9 protests

FAISALABAD – Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council, has been detained by the police for his involvement in the violent protest of May 9.

Reports in local media suggest that the right-wing leader was taken into custody while he was getting into his car after attending the funeral prayers. He was later moved to an undisclosed location.

Hamid Raza, the son of a former federal minister, has been charged with attacking institution's office, as law enforcers continued widespread crackdown on former ruling party leader and their supporters.

Punjab government authorised action against Sahibzada Hamid Raza under the Army Act.

Initial reports suggest that he was found to be involved in the attack on the office of the intelligence agency in Faisalabad during May 9 riots following the surprise arrest of PTI chairman.

Amid the crackdown, several local leaders of Faisalabad are behind bars in connection with violent attacks.