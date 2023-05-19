Search

This Pakistani airline is introducing flights to Muscat: Details inside

Web Desk 01:08 AM | 19 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD - In a bid to facilitate travelers, a private Pakistani carrier is introducing flights to Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Airsial, which has made a name in the aviation industry in a short span of time has announced to start the flights to the Oil-rich country.  

In this regard, Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given the go-ahead to AirSial to commence its operations from Pakistan. 

Moreover, AirSial has also received the concurrence of the Civil Aviation Authority to operate flights connecting three major Pakistani cities to Muscat International Airport.

As part of the flight operation, AirSial will offer convenient and reliable travel option for globetrotters taking off from Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot to Muscat. The operation would begin from June 8th, 2023.

The private carrier has revealed that from Islamabad, three weekly flights to Muscat have been scheduled, while Lahore will have three and Sialkot will offer two flights per week.

This development comes weeks after the airline launched international operations. In the initial phase announced in March, eight weekly flights were announced to be operated between Jeddah and Lahore as well as Islamabad.

'Total 68 flights would take off for Jeddah from Pakistan every month,' the carrier had stated and added that soon flights would start from Karachi, Sialkot and Multan for the Saudi city. 

The Chairman of the company was of the view that after successful domestic operation, it was another feat that the firm was starting international operations and in days to come, the carrier would take passengers to other destinations and Gulf countries as well.

AirSial has been catering to domestic routes for around two and a half years now and is being widely hailed by the masses for the in-flight services that it provides.

Web Desk
