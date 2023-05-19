WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink

Pakistani drama and film industry’s renowned actress, Alizeh Shah, is definitely a Greek deity in her own way. The 22-year-old’s doe-eyes, bewitching persona, and cosmic charisma have everyone obsessed with her. But Shah isn’t only blessed with breathtaking beauty, she is also an accomplished actress and enjoys millions of followers and an illustrious career destined for more.
With a number of successful drama serials including Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and Ehd-e-Wafa to name a few, Shah has greatly contributed to the entertainment fraternity. Her impeccable acting skills have helped her propel into mainstream stardom and amass a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram.
Being the sweetheart she is, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress keeps her fans wanting more with her exquisitely beautiful pictures. Sharing yet another carousel of scintillating clicks, Shah is securing her place as a fan favorite. Clad in a light pink dress, the brunette babe exuded elegance.
“All the pretty stars ... shine for you my love,” she captioned the post.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
