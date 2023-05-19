Search

WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink

Noor Fatima 12:11 AM | 19 May, 2023
WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani drama and film industry’s renowned actress, Alizeh Shah, is definitely a Greek deity in her own way. The 22-year-old’s doe-eyes, bewitching persona, and cosmic charisma have everyone obsessed with her. But Shah isn’t only blessed with breathtaking beauty, she is also an accomplished actress and enjoys millions of followers and an illustrious career destined for more.

With a  number of successful drama serials including Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and Ehd-e-Wafa to name a few, Shah has greatly contributed to the entertainment fraternity. Her impeccable acting skills have helped her propel into mainstream stardom and amass a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Being the sweetheart she is, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress keeps her fans wanting more with her exquisitely beautiful pictures. Sharing yet another carousel of scintillating clicks, Shah is securing her place as a fan favorite. Clad in a light pink dress, the brunette babe exuded elegance.

“All the pretty stars ... shine for you my love,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

