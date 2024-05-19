Search

Top ListsWorld

Helicopter carrying Iranian president suffers 'hard landing'

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024
Iranian president
Source: File photo

DUBAI – A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" on Sunday, according to Iranian state television, which provided limited details on the incident.

The incident occurred while Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. The location was described as near Jolfa, a city close to the border with Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

Earlier on Sunday, Raisi was in Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. This dam is the third constructed jointly by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River.

Iran operates various helicopters, but international sanctions have made it challenging to secure parts for them. The country’s military air fleet predominantly consists of aircraft from before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, is a former head of Iran’s judiciary. He is considered a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts speculate that he could potentially succeed the 85-year-old leader upon his death or resignation.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian president suffers 'hard landing'

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign ...

12:18 PM | 19 May, 2024

Saudi King Salman seeks medical evaluation for high fever, pain

11:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA ...

09:59 PM | 18 May, 2024

Cat awarded doctorate degree by Vermont State University

06:40 PM | 18 May, 2024

BCCI bans Hardik Pandya for IPL slow over-rate, imposes heavy fine

Most viewed

10:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Dance vidoes of Modi, his rival add fun to Indian elections

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

10:29 PM | 17 May, 2024

Israeli army reports 'fiercest' fighting in Gaza since Oct 7

10:19 AM | 18 May, 2024

Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

07:06 PM | 17 May, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo declared highest-earning athlete for second ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:41 PM | 19 May, 2024

Suffering from chronic disease? Read these guidelines for performing Hajj 2024

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: