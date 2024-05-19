Helicopter carrying Iranian president suffers 'hard landing'

DUBAI – A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" on Sunday, according to Iranian state television, which provided limited details on the incident.

The incident occurred while Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. The location was described as near Jolfa, a city close to the border with Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

Earlier on Sunday, Raisi was in Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. This dam is the third constructed jointly by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River.

Iran operates various helicopters, but international sanctions have made it challenging to secure parts for them. The country’s military air fleet predominantly consists of aircraft from before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, is a former head of Iran’s judiciary. He is considered a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts speculate that he could potentially succeed the 85-year-old leader upon his death or resignation.