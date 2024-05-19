Search

Polling underway for by-election in NA-128 Multan amid tight security

Tough contest expected between PPP Ali Qasim Gilani, PMLN's Ahmed Hussain Dehr, and SIC's Taimur Altaf

08:44 AM | 19 May, 2024
MULTAN – Polling for National Assembly (NA) seat, NA-128 Multan has begun amid strict security measures on Sunday.

At least eight candidates are vying for the seat while a close contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ali Qasim Gilani, Ahmed Hussain Dehr of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, and SIC's Taimur Altaf. 

Polling started at 8am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break. Authorities ensure stringent security measures for polling amid surging militant attacks. 

NA-128 seat was vacated after resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate Chairman.

Data shared by ECP revealed that total number of registered voters stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.

The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.

More to follow... 

