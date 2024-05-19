Polling underway for by-election in NA-128 Multan amid tight security

Tough contest expected between PPP Ali Qasim Gilani, PMLN's Ahmed Hussain Dehr, and SIC's Taimur Altaf
MULTAN – Polling for National Assembly (NA) seat, NA-128 Multan has begun amid strict security measures on Sunday.
At least eight candidates are vying for the seat while a close contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ali Qasim Gilani, Ahmed Hussain Dehr of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, and SIC's Taimur Altaf.
Polling started at 8am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break. Authorities ensure stringent security measures for polling amid surging militant attacks.
NA-128 seat was vacated after resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate Chairman.
Data shared by ECP revealed that total number of registered voters stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.
The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
