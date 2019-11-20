Twitter reacts to PM Imran Khan mocking Bilawal Bhutto

Sheherbano Syed
03:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2019
Twitter reacts to PM Imran Khan mocking Bilawal Bhutto
LAHORE- Pakistani politicians have a knack for ruthlessly trolling each other for petty little things. They take pleasure in ridiculing their opponents for their gender, sexuality or even the way someone speaks. Speaking of which, Prime Minister took a recent opportunity to troll the Chairman of the opposing PPP while at an event and it didn't go down well with Twitter.

During the inaugural ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara motorway at Havelian on Monday evening, IK made fun of Bilawal's effeminate style.

He mimicked the PPP chairman to say “when it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down.”

Mr Khan continued: “Bilawal claims to be a liberal; in fact, he is nothing but liberally corrupt.”

Feeling the burn, Bilawal Zardari retorted to Khan's mimicry and Tweeted:  “I am neither liberal nor corrupt or a hypocrite. I am progressive and a visionary with one year in politics. You are 70 years old who has been doing ‘selected’ politics for 20 years. If you have any identity, it is of taking U-turns, of being a hypocrite and a puppet.”

Khan's attempt to mock Bhutto didn't go down well with the desi Twitterati and here's what they had to say:

Many stood in support of Khan as well:

https://twitter.com/Ustaad_ge/status/1196530474124029952

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

